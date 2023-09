Islam Times - The Iranian intelligence forces seized a cargo of contraband American stun guns that had been planned to be used in riots across the country.

The head of the Justice Ministry’s office in Iran’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan said the big haul includes over 6,000 stun guns made in the US.Mojtaba Qahremani noted that the intelligence forces captured the weapons on board a ship near the port city of Khamir.The preliminary inquiry indicates that the stun guns have been shipped to Iran for the purpose of fomenting riots and chaos, he added, noting that two people have been arrested in the operation.