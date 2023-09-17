George Soros Gave $300,000 in Funds to Joe Biden’s TikTok Army: NYP

Islam Times - American billionaire of Jewish descent George Soros had given at least $300,000 to Joe Biden’s 'TikTok Army' to spread the White House narrative regarding the Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soros gave at least $300,000 last year to a group of left-wing TikTok influencers, who utilized the money to advance a variety of leftist ideologies, the New York Post reported. The group was frequently given direct orders from the White House.According to tax documents, Soros' Open Society Foundations provided $5.5 million to the organization Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 and 2021, which, in turn, gave at least $300,000 to Gen Z for Change in 2022.Gen Z for Change advertises itself as a social media network of over 500 "activists, organizers, and creators." According to its website, the organization promotes abortion, gun control, liberal immigration policies, and "climate justice" through numerous social media channels.Soros has long advocated for these causes. However, President Joe Biden has recruited Gen Z for Change to push his message and target Republican lawmakers.Members were invited to attend an interview in 2021 with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a COVID-19 expert at the time, and were also invited to the White House last year for a briefing on Ukraine, throughout which they were asked to produce "explanatory" content on US policy and goals.