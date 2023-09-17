0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 11:45

Iraq Committed to Implementing Security Agreement with Iran

Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command made his remarks in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed News website.

These measures aimed to prevent the use of Iraqi soil to attack any of the neighboring countries which has been emphasized in the Iraqi constitution, he said.

Iraqi forces have the military capabilities to control the Iraq and Iran border crossing, he emphasized, noting that there is high-level coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government in this regard.

Al-Khafaji added that Iraq is fully committed to implementing the security agreement with Iran due to its benefits for Iraq's national security.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Both sides discussed the implementation of the security agreement and the disarmament of armed groups on the Iraqi-Iranian border in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

In this meeting, President Raeisi told the Iraqi foreign minister that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate the presence of terrorist groups at its joint border with the Arab country or on Iraqi soil.

The Iranian president said that the presence of terrorist groups at the Iran-Iraq border or on Iraqi soil is not tolerable for Tehran at all, stressing the need for fully implementing a security pact between the two countries.

Raeisi also said that Iran has already proved that it stands by Iraq at difficult times when parts of the Arab country had been seized by the Daesh terror group.
