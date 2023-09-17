0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 14:02

Scholz Responds to ‘Sick Man of Europe’ Jab

Story Code : 1082155
Scholz Responds to ‘Sick Man of Europe’ Jab
Speaking to Welt am Sonntag, the German leader was asked to comment on an article in The Economist last month titled ‘Is Germany once again the sick man of Europe?’ The piece in particular slammed the country for slow economic growth, complacency, and bureaucratic conservatism while calling for urgent reforms and increased investment in business development and infrastructure, RT reported.

The ‘sick man of Europe’ label originally dates back to the 19th century when it was applied to the Ottoman Empire, which was widely considered to be the continent’s economic and technological backwater. The Ottoman Empire collapsed following its defeat in the First World War.

However, Scholz pushed back against the criticism of what he called the “Anglo-Saxon newspaper.” According to the chancellor, The Economist disliked “the alleged German obsession with not taking on endless debt.”

“The text basically recommends taking on €100 to 200 billion euros of additional debt every year. But I say: No! Going into endless debt doesn’t solve our problems, but it creates new ones,” he stressed.

While rejecting the notion that Germany is in crisis, Scholz acknowledged that the country is “experiencing weak growth.” He blamed the development on the weakening of German export markets – especially China – while recalling that the country has been hit hard by high inflation and rising energy prices due to the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow, meanwhile, has repeatedly said that many of the EU’s economic wounds are self-inflicted, having been caused by the bloc's “illegal” sanctions over Ukraine.

Still, Scholz signaled that Berlin is doing its utmost to reinvigorate the national economy by betting heavily on renewable energy sources while insisting that authorities do whatever it takes so that “the jungle of regulations (is) cleared up.”

Last month, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office reported that the country’s economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2023 following a 0.1% decline in the first quarter. According to Statista, the German economy is projected to shrink by 0.11% in 2023 after growing 1.78% in 2022.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023