Iran’s Foreign Debt Shrinks by 20%: IMF

Islam Times - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest report said Iran’s foreign debt has decreased by 20 percent and that it is in a better situation in this regard than 132 countries.

Reviewing the debt rate of 162 countries compared to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, the IMF announced a considerable improvement in Iran’s situation in this respect.According to the calculations of this international body, Iran’s total gross debt in 2021 had been equivalent to 42.4 percent of the GDP.Accordingly, the Iranian government’s debt in 2021 had reduced compared to a year earlier.Iran’s foreign debt has decreased by about 30 percent during the two-year tenure of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.Iran’s global ranking of foreign debt improved in 2022.