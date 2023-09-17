0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 20:58

Russian FM Accuses Washington of Waging War through Ukraine Support

Story Code : 1082195
Russian FM Accuses Washington of Waging War through Ukraine Support
Speaking to Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin, Lavrov suggested that rumors regarding the potential approval of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) deliveries by Washington, with a range of up to 300km, were designed to influence public opinion.

Lavrov maintained that these speculations wouldn't alter the reality that "for many years Ukraine has been groomed to fight with its hands and bodies to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia."

He further accused the US of controlling the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, stating, "They are sending weapons, ammunition, intelligence, and satellite data. They are waging war against us."

Recent reports in Western media have indicated that the Biden administration is nearing a decision on approving ATACMS deliveries, a request Kiev has made for several months. The US has expressed reluctance, citing concerns that Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia could lead to a significant escalation of the conflict.

Ukraine has already received long-range missiles from the UK and France, which local officials claim have been used to target civilian sites and infrastructure in the Crimean Peninsula and Donbass.

While Washington has yet to approve ATACMS deliveries, it has pledged over $43 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the onset of the conflict. This aid includes air defense systems, armored personnel carriers, and M1 Abrams tanks.

Moscow has consistently cautioned against Western arms supplies to Ukraine, contending that such actions will only protract the conflict without altering its ultimate outcome.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023