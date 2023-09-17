Russian FM Accuses Washington of Waging War through Ukraine Support

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Washington's extensive campaign to provide military support to Ukraine constitutes a war against Russia, alleging that the US has long prepared Kiev for this purpose.

Speaking to Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin, Lavrov suggested that rumors regarding the potential approval of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) deliveries by Washington, with a range of up to 300km, were designed to influence public opinion.Lavrov maintained that these speculations wouldn't alter the reality that "for many years Ukraine has been groomed to fight with its hands and bodies to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia."He further accused the US of controlling the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, stating, "They are sending weapons, ammunition, intelligence, and satellite data. They are waging war against us."Recent reports in Western media have indicated that the Biden administration is nearing a decision on approving ATACMS deliveries, a request Kiev has made for several months. The US has expressed reluctance, citing concerns that Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia could lead to a significant escalation of the conflict.Ukraine has already received long-range missiles from the UK and France, which local officials claim have been used to target civilian sites and infrastructure in the Crimean Peninsula and Donbass.While Washington has yet to approve ATACMS deliveries, it has pledged over $43 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the onset of the conflict. This aid includes air defense systems, armored personnel carriers, and M1 Abrams tanks.Moscow has consistently cautioned against Western arms supplies to Ukraine, contending that such actions will only protract the conflict without altering its ultimate outcome.