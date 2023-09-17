0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 21:05

Israeli Regime Targets Syrian Army Base in S Country

The Israeli regime's fighter jets targeted the military base of the Syrian Army in the Jbab city on Sunday afternoon.

No further details regarding the possible damage or causalities have been released so far.

Last week, Syrian sources reported that several explosions were heard in the suburbs of the port city of Tartus on Wednesday while Syrian military air defense responded to the attack that was conducted by the Zionist regime's warplanes.

According to the source, the Syrian air defense managed to intercept and destroy the missiles launched by the Zionist regime's fighters that intended to target some positions in the outskirts of Tartus. 

The Israeli regime's violations and attacks against various areas in Syria continue, despite the Syrian government repeatedly calling on international forums, including the United Nations, to condemn the Israeli aggressions and take action to stop them.
