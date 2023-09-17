Zionist Forces Brutally Assault Muslims at al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Israeli regime's forces have brutally assaulted Muslim worshipers at one of the main entrances to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

Citing local sources, the WAFA news agency reported that the Zionist soldiers beat up three worshipers, including an elderly man and an elderly woman, near Bab as-Silsila (the Chain Gate) on Sunday morning.The violence came after the trio protested peacefully against a Zionist settler, who blew a horn at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the report added.Earlier in the day, the Israeli regime's troops intensified their presence around the al-Aqsa Mosque complex, restricting the access of Muslim worshipers to the sacred site and preventing the entry of Palestinian citizens.They also allowed scores of Zionist settlers to enter the compound in separate groups.The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which is in charge of al-Aqsa Mosque affairs, said in a statement that Zionist forces had permitted the provocative settler incursion.The regime soldiers also assaulted Muslim worshipers and tried to forcibly evacuate them from the al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard, it noted.Zionist settler incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians have been on the rise since the far-right extremist cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office last December.This is while only Muslims are allowed to pray in the al-Aqsa Mosque complex under a status quo arrangement originally reached more than a century ago. Non-Muslim visitors are allowed visits at certain times and only to certain areas.