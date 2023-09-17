Heavy Clashes Continue in Central Khartoum

Islam Times - Heavy clashes between army forces and Sudan's rapid support forces continue in central Khartoum for the second day in a row, media sources announced.

Local sources in Sudan announced that the conflict between the army forces under the command of Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the rapid support forces under the command of Mohammad Hamdan Daghlo known as Hamidti continues in central Khartoum for the second day in a row.Referring to the heavy artillery attacks in the city, the sources added that the sound of successive explosions was heard around the army headquarters in Khartoum with columns of smoke rising into the air.At the same time, the Sudanese army announced that it had repelled the attack of the rapid support forces in the capital of Sudan.According to the statement of the Sudanese army, the rapid support forces have suffered heavy losses.Dozens of Hamidati's forces have been killed and wounded during the repelling attack by the rapid support forces, according to the spokesman of the Sudanese army.