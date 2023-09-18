Canada to Allocate $24Mln for Supply of Aerial Systems to Ukraine

Islam Times - Canada will contribute 33 million Canadian dollars [$24.4 million] to a UK-led international partnership to provide aerial systems to Ukraine, the Canadian government said on Sunday.

"Canada will contribute $33 million [CAD] to the partnership, which is providing Ukraine with hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure," the government said in a statement.The statement added that this contribution would be part of the $500 million funding, announced in June by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kiev.“The partnership was created in June 2023 by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom to provide air defense missiles to Ukraine,” the statement said.Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.