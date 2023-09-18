Iran Will Export Oil Wherever It Wants: Oil Minister

Islam Times - Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji on Sunday said the country “will export crude oil and gas condensates wherever it wants.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 17th IranPlast International Exhibition at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground, the minister added that 3.3 million barrels of oil and gas condensates currently produced in Iran per day are consumed inside the country or shipped abroad.Owji said IranPlast International Exhibition is one of the top exhibitions in the region, adding the Oil Ministry’s umbrella is open to protect petrochemical companies and industrialists, the oil ministry's news service SHANA reported.Shifting to the 13th [incumbent] administration’s determination to collect associated petroleum gas and use APG as petrochemical complexes’ feedstock, Owji vowed that his ministry would prevent the burning of Iran’s national wealth at gas flares.