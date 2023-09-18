0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 09:15

Al-Shabaab Terrorists Kill Over 160 Ethiopian Soldiers

Story Code : 1082316
Surviving Ethiopian soldiers had been captured and the advance of Ethiopian troops had been stopped, the report said, adding that the militants also destroyed Ethiopian military equipment and seized a large number of weapons, Sputnik reported citing the Somali Guardian news portal.

The Ethiopian armed forces and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia [ATMIS] have not yet commented on the attack, according to the report.

The Ethiopian military tried to strengthen its forward operating base in the town of Wajid, which has been under militants’ control for almost a decade, the news portal reported.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The terrorist group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the al-Shabaab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.
