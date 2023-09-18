0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 09:16

NATO Chief: Prepare for Long War

Story Code : 1082317
NATO Chief: Prepare for Long War
Claiming that the West seeks a “quick peace” in Ukraine, Stoltenberg insisted that he still supports President Vladimir Zelensky’s goal of a military victory over Russia.

“Most wars last longer than expected when they first begin,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with Germany’s Funke media group. “Therefore we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine.”

He further stated that “We are all wishing for a quick peace. But at the same time we must recognize: if President Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If President Putin and Russia lay down their weapons, we will have peace.”

Russia maintains that it is open to a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but that any peace deal would have to take into account the “new territorial reality” – that Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea will never be ceded back to Ukraine. 

Furthermore, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said negotiations would be held “not with Zelensky, who is a puppet in the hands of the West, but directly with his masters.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Terrorist Drone Attack in Idlib Leaves Syria Soldiers Injured
Terrorist Drone Attack in Idlib Leaves Syria Soldiers Injured
Xi Tells Biden: China
Xi Tells Biden: China 'Will Not Sit Idly by' on Tech Restrictions
3 April 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Israel
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Israel's Haifa Airport in Solidarity with Gaza
3 April 2024
Israel Seeking to Escalate Conflicts by Attacking Iran’s Damascus Mission: Envoy
Israel Seeking to Escalate Conflicts by Attacking Iran’s Damascus Mission: Envoy
3 April 2024
Germany to Support Ukraine with 180,000 Artillery Shells via Czech Initiative
Germany to Support Ukraine with 180,000 Artillery Shells via Czech Initiative
2 April 2024
US Reaffirms Arms Support for Israel despite Gaza Atrocities
US Reaffirms Arms Support for Israel despite Gaza Atrocities
2 April 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Evil ‘Israel’ will Regret Its Crime, Will Be Punished by Our Brave Warriors
Ayatollah Khamenei: Evil ‘Israel’ will Regret Its Crime, Will Be Punished by Our Brave Warriors
2 April 2024
’Israel’ Kills Seven Aid Workers Delivering Food in Gaza
’Israel’ Kills Seven Aid Workers Delivering Food in Gaza
2 April 2024
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
2 April 2024
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
2 April 2024
Yemeni Top Official: This Year
Yemeni Top Official: This Year's World Quds Day Specific; Due to Indescribable Crimes in Gaza
2 April 2024
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
2 April 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
1 April 2024