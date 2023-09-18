0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 22:31

Musk: Kiev’s Counteroffensive Has Been in Vain

Story Code : 1082479
Musk: Kiev’s Counteroffensive Has Been in Vain
Writing on X [formerly Twitter], the US tycoon commented on a post by investor and entrepreneur David Sacks, who shared an article by analyst David Pyne stating that “Ukrainian territorial gains from their much-vaunted counteroffensive are so miniscule they can barely be seen on a map.” 

Musk appeared to agree with this assessment, writing: “So much death for so little.” 

The message by Sacks was an update to an earlier post he made on June 20 in which he summed up the Ukrainian push up to that point, which had been underway for two weeks. He said that “it’s becoming clear that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives,” adding that Washington’s hopes that Kiev would be able to cut off Russia’s land bridge to Crimea had been dashed.

He also suggested that given the lack of progress by Ukraine on the battlefield, the hostilities were heading towards a stalemate, adding that another possibility was that “Russia will take more territory and win the war.” Musk responded at the time to the article by writing “well said.” 

The US billionaire has on several occasions locked horns with Ukrainian officials over the conflict. Earlier this month, Mikhail Podoliak, an aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, accused Musk of “enabling evil” over his refusal to allow Kiev to use Starlink satellites to support a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea last year.

Musk responded by saying that he had no obligation to fight for Kiev while explaining that he did not want his Space X company to “be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023