0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 22:34

Blocked Assets to Be Fully Handed Over to Iran: Spokesman

Story Code : 1082481
Blocked Assets to Be Fully Handed Over to Iran: Spokesman
Kanaani made the announcement during his press conference on Monday.

The process of implementing the agreement regarding the unblocking of Iran's assets in South Korea and the issue of prisoner exchange has progressed at an acceptable speed, the spokesman added.

The exchange of prisoners will be done today, he said, adding that five Iranian prisoners will be released from American prisons.

Two of the citizens will enter Iran based on their request and interest, and one of them will be transferred to a third country due to the presence of his family there, Kanaani underlined.

He also noted that five citizens imprisoned in Iran will also be freed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman referred to the Tehran-Baghdad security agreement on the disarmament of armed groups on the Iraqi-Iranian border in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, adding that tomorrow is the deadline for the implementation of the Iran-Iraq security agreement.

The Iraqi government has seriously announced that it adheres to the implementation of the agreement and will fulfill its obligations in this regard, he noted.

He also expressed hope that based on the commitment of the Iraqi government and the emphasis made in the bilateral meetings, the Iraqi government will complete this process on time.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023