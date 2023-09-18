Whopping 72% of American Say Biden Is Not Healthy Enough to Be President

Islam Times - A whopping 72 percent of Americans said President Joe Biden is not healthy enough to be president ahead of the 2024 election - with just 59 percent saying the same for Donald Trump in a new poll.

It comes just days after the New York Times and Washington Post both published opinion pieces branding the 80-year-old president, the oldest in American history, as too old to run for re-election in 2024, The Daily Mail reported.In fact, only 12 percent of people surveyed said that they felt confident that both of the likely 2024 favorites were healthy enough to run.Perhaps most shockingly, only 7 percent of those polled said that they felt both Biden and Trump had the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, with 23 percent saying neither did.The polls aren't necessarily great for either candidate, has 64 percent say a Biden/Trump rematch means the political system is broken, with just eight percent saying both are the best candidates.However, the news remains far more dismal for the 80-year-old Biden, despite being just three years older than Trump.Only 33 percent of respondents feel confident Biden will make it to the end of a hypothetical second term, whereas 55 percent say Trump will live to 2029, according to CBS News.When focusing on mental and physical fitness, voters are much more confident Trump is fit to serve as President for another term – even if they don't agree with his politics.A mere 16 percent of respondents think Biden is physically healthy enough for another four years as the Chief Executive. But 43 percent say Trump is healthy enough.Last month, a separate CBS/YouGov poll revealed 77 percent of Americans think Biden is too old to be elected for a second term.Trump told former Fox News host Megyn Kelly last week that Biden isn't "too old", but is "grossly incompetent". He later told CBS host Norah O'Donnell in another interview that he would back cognitive testing requirements to run for President.The CBS/YouGov poll shows that Trump would beat Biden in a presidential election by just one point in a 50 percent to 49 percent outcome.It also reveals, however, that two-thirds of registered voters think a Trump rematch with Biden in 2024 would prove that the US political system is "broken".Along with concerns over Biden's age, the President is also now facing an impeachment inquiry from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.Trump, on the other hand, was indicted four times this year and will need to testify regarding his efforts to overturn Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.There are more than a dozen Republicans vying to take Trump's spot as the GOP nominee in 2024. This includes 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy.Biden is running virtually unopposed in the primary. Both Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson launched extreme longshot bids to oust the incumbent for the nomination.Ross Douthat, a conservative op-ed writer for the liberal Times, penned a piece titled "2024's Field of Nightmares", a reference to the 1989 film Field of Dreams.He said while his concerns with Biden come down to run-of-the-mill political disagreements during his first term, Democrats are playing with fire in allowing the oldest president in American history to run again.The two risks of Biden running again, according to Douthat, "The high stakes of the next election, in which a health crisis or just more slippage might be the thing that puts Trump back in the White House, and the different but also substantial stakes of another four-year term."He compared it to liberals praying Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could live long enough to see a Democrat replace her, only to see her die weeks before the election, with Trump able to nominate another justice to the Supreme Court."The Trump era has been one of those periods when providence or fate revenges itself more swiftly than usual on hubris - when the longstanding freedom that American parties and leaders have enjoyed, by virtue of our power and pre-eminence, to skate around our weak spots and mistakes has been substantially curtailed," he said.David Ignatius wrote a similar column in the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post with a more direct headline, "President Biden should not run again in 2024."Ignatius largely praises Biden's first years in office, claiming the Democrat has "governed from the center out" and done a good job with foreign policy in supporting Ukraine.However, he says not just Biden but Vice President Kamala Harris should avoid running in 2024."It's painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement - which was stopping Trump," he added.He cited disastrous poll numbers for Biden in terms of approval rating and the public's opinion of his age.For Harris, he cited "simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party".He even suggested Biden replace Harris on the ticket with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass or Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo."Right now, there's no clear alternative to Biden - no screamingly obvious replacement waiting in the wings. That might be the decider for Biden, that there's seemingly nobody else. But maybe he will trust in democracy to discover new leadership 'in the arena," he added.Although Biden, 80, is only three years older than Trump, 77, there is a 26 percent margin between those who think Biden is too old and those who think the ex-president is too old to serve another term.