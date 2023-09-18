0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 22:48

Russia Holds Drills to Protect Northern Sea Route

"(Military) exercises to protect the Northern Sea Route are taking place in northeastern Russia under the leadership of the commander-in-chief of the Navy," the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The exercises are taking place in the waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas, as well as on the Chukotka Peninsula, the ministry said, adding that the drills involve about 10,000 Russian military and over 50 units of military equipment of the Pacific Fleet.

The first episode of the drills was a combat exercise to defeat a group of ships in the northeastern part of the Bering Sea. The maneuvers include rocket and artillery firing, practicing defense against landing forces, and a march along the Arctic coast.

"All episodes of the exercises are of defensive nature and are intended to improve the training of forces and troops for operations on the northeastern borders of Russia," the statement read.
