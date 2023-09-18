0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 22:50

Erdogan Says Everybody Wins with Peace in Ukraine

"We have achieved many diplomatic successes. Believing that ‘there is no winner of a war, and a loser of a peace", we continue our efforts in a multifaceted manner," Erdogan said in a speech posted on the Turkish presidential office’s website, TASS reported.

In his speech, the Turkish leader also pointed to Ankara’s increasingly critical role in resolving regional and global crises.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that Ankara favors bringing Moscow and Kiev back to Istanbul for talks. The two sides last held negotiations in March 2022, but the agreements reached there were torpedoed by Ukraine.

Erdogan has also signaled that his country is ready to host negotiations between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. Prior to Erdogan’s September 4 visit to Russia, Turkey’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan discussed peace efforts with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in Kiev and Moscow.
