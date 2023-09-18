0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 22:52

Saudi Arabia Eyes Promoting Cooperation with Iran in Petrochemical Sector: Envoy

Story Code : 1082487
Saudi Arabia Eyes Promoting Cooperation with Iran in Petrochemical Sector: Envoy
Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi expressed the willingness during his visit to the pavilion of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) at the 17th IranPlast International Exhibition.

Anzi pointed to areas Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and NPC can cooperate in, expressing hope that the two sides will hold talks on petrochemical projects.

He said Iran has made great progress in petrochemical industry, SHANA reported. 

The Saudi diplomat was briefed on Iran’s latest petrochemical achievements during his meeting with NPC Director of Planning and Development Hassan Abbaszedeh, NPC Director of Projects Ahmad Shokri, and Head of NPC’s International Affairs Department Hossein Alimorad.

The 17th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment, entitled IranPlast International Exhibition", kicked off in Tehran on Sunday and will run through September 20.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023