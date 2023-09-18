Saudi Arabia Eyes Promoting Cooperation with Iran in Petrochemical Sector: Envoy

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iran on Monday voiced his country’s readiness to broaden cooperation with the Islamic Republic in the petrochemical sector.

Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi expressed the willingness during his visit to the pavilion of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) at the 17th IranPlast International Exhibition.Anzi pointed to areas Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and NPC can cooperate in, expressing hope that the two sides will hold talks on petrochemical projects.He said Iran has made great progress in petrochemical industry, SHANA reported.The Saudi diplomat was briefed on Iran’s latest petrochemical achievements during his meeting with NPC Director of Planning and Development Hassan Abbaszedeh, NPC Director of Projects Ahmad Shokri, and Head of NPC’s International Affairs Department Hossein Alimorad.The 17th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment, entitled IranPlast International Exhibition", kicked off in Tehran on Sunday and will run through September 20.