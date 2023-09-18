0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 22:58

Chinese FM to Visit Russia for Security Talks: Report

Wang will hold security consultations at the invitation of Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's security council, with China's Foreign Ministry adding that the visit would be a "routine event", the Moscow Times reported.

It said further that the aim of the trip is to "promote the development of bilateral relations, and conduct in-depth communication on important issues involving the strategic security interests of the two countries."

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both countries frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and economic and military cooperation.
