Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan Region Comes under Drone Attack

Islam Times - Iraqi local sources reported that the Arbat airport in Sulaymaniyah, located in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, was targeted by a drone.

Iraqi Baghdad Al-Youm news agency reported that the airport was targeted by an unidentified drone but it provided no further details about possible casualties.Meanwhile, Sabereen News, citing Kurdish sources, reported that at least one person was killed and 6 others were injured following the attack.A security official in the Iraqi Kurdistan region also said that the explosion left several dead and injured, but it is not clear whether the explosion was caused by an accident or was a terrorist attack.