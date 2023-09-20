0
Monday 18 September 2023 - 23:09

Russia Targets Ukraine Storage Sites with Cruise Missiles

Story Code : 1082491
The goal of the strike was achieved, the ministry said, adding that all objects were hit.

"Tonight [on Sunday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, on the storage sites of the Kyiv regime with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, ammunition with depleted uranium, as well as centers for radio reconnaissance and training of sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in September, the US Defense Department announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes depleted uranium munitions for Abrams tanks, as well as air defense equipment and 155mm artillery shells.

Prior to that, the UK pledged that it would give Ukraine radioactive depleted uranium ammunition for the British main battle tanks Challenger 2.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would react “accordingly” to the transfer of depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine.
Russian officials have warned of the depleted uranium weapons’ dangers.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted late last month that the use of the weapons would turn portions of Ukraine into an "uninhabitable" wasteland, with "radioactive contamination of the soil…already happening" and being recorded.
