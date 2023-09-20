0
Tuesday 19 September 2023 - 12:57

Peru: At Least 24 Killed as Bus Falls into Ravine

Story Code : 1082638
Peru: At Least 24 Killed as Bus Falls into Ravine
A bus traveling from the towns of Huancayo and Huanta fell into a ravine some 650 feet deep in the Huancavelica area, in the southeastern part of the country, just before dawn.

Police earlier reported 20 deaths, before the health ministry said four more had died. At least two of the deceased were children.

Locals arriving on the scene were the first to respond to the accident, and found passengers still alive in the bus, media reports said. The vehicle was held in place by bushes, preventing it from being swept away by a river.

Rescue workers later arrived to extricate survivors from the wreckage and evacuate them to hospitals. 

It is not yet clear what caused the accident, although the mayor of a nearby town said that the road was damaged in a recent landslide and has not yet been repaired.

Another accident in the area last month left 13 people dead. World Health Organization statistics for 2019 log 4,414 deaths in road accidents in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023