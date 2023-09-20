‘Israeli’ Representative Detained During Iranian President Speech At UN

Islam Times - The Zionist regime’s representative at the United Nations Gilad Erdan was escorted out of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday for interrupting Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi's speech.

UN police detained the Erdan in an unprecedented move.He was later released upon pressure by the Zionist regime’s diplomatic team.During his speech, the Iranian president slammed the United States for stoking hostilities between Russia and Ukraine."The United States of America has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately," he said.In addition, Raisi called for the end of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation and people."These sanctions have not yielded the desired results," he noted. "It is time now for the United States to bring a cessation to its wrong path and choose the right side."