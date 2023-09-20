0
Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 11:17

‘Israeli’ Representative Detained During Iranian President Speech At UN

Story Code : 1082821
‘Israeli’ Representative Detained During Iranian President Speech At UN
UN police detained the Erdan in an unprecedented move.

He was later released upon pressure by the Zionist regime’s diplomatic team.

During his speech, the Iranian president slammed the United States for stoking hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"The United States of America has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately," he said.

In addition, Raisi called for the end of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation and people.

"These sanctions have not yielded the desired results," he noted. "It is time now for the United States to bring a cessation to its wrong path and choose the right side."
