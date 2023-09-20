Terrorism Would’ve Spread in Europe If Martyr Soleimani Didn’t Stop Daesh: Raisi

Islam Times - If Martyr Qassem Soleimani had not stopped Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’], terrorism would have spread all over Europe, said Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with a group of foreign policy scholars on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.The Iranian president pointed to the US terrorist action in the assassination of the Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying that Iran considers the former president of the United States [Donald Trump] as a criminal and a murderer [who ordered the assassination of Gen. Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020].“He [Trump] assassinated Qassem Soleimani, the hero of fighting against terrorism and Daesh in the region.”Raisi also pointed to the confession of US leaders in the formation of Daesh, saying that they officially announced in the US election debates that the US formed the terrorist outfit.He then emphasized that terrorism would have spread all over Europe if it were not for General Soleimani's efforts.Raisi also named the US as a war-loving country, saying that it has spent only 20 years without war in the last 250 years.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president spoke about the recent prisoner swap between Iran and the US, saying that describing US prisoners as "hostages" is not true and all of them have committed crimes.Referring to the sanctions imposed against some countries including Iran, Raisi said that sanctions are a weapon against nations like a military attack.Despite the claims that medicine and food are excluded from the sanctions, the US sanctions against Iran led to the death of children with butterfly syndrome, Raisi went on to say.He underlined that the Islamic Republic will judge the US based on its actions, saying Iran can trust it [the US] if Washington changes its coercive behavior and acts on the basis of commitments, which it has not succeeded in so far.