0
Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 12:07

Terrorism Would’ve Spread in Europe If Martyr Soleimani Didn’t Stop Daesh: Raisi

Story Code : 1082833
Terrorism Would’ve Spread in Europe If Martyr Soleimani Didn’t Stop Daesh: Raisi
Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with a group of foreign policy scholars on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian president pointed to the US terrorist action in the assassination of the Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying that Iran considers the former president of the United States [Donald Trump] as a criminal and a murderer [who ordered the assassination of Gen. Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020].

“He [Trump] assassinated Qassem Soleimani, the hero of fighting against terrorism and Daesh in the region.”

Raisi also pointed to the confession of US leaders in the formation of Daesh, saying that they officially announced in the US election debates that the US formed the terrorist outfit.

He then emphasized that terrorism would have spread all over Europe if it were not for General Soleimani's efforts.

Raisi also named the US as a war-loving country, saying that it has spent only 20 years without war in the last 250 years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president spoke about the recent prisoner swap between Iran and the US, saying that describing US prisoners as "hostages" is not true and all of them have committed crimes.

Referring to the sanctions imposed against some countries including Iran, Raisi said that sanctions are a weapon against nations like a military attack.

Despite the claims that medicine and food are excluded from the sanctions, the US sanctions against Iran led to the death of children with butterfly syndrome, Raisi went on to say.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic will judge the US based on its actions, saying Iran can trust it [the US] if Washington changes its coercive behavior and acts on the basis of commitments, which it has not succeeded in so far.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023