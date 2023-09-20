Tank Lost From ‘Israeli’ Military Base Found in Scrap Yard 20 Km. Away

Islam Times - A tank was stolen from a Zionist training base near the ‘Elikim’ interchange and was rediscovered in a scrap yard in the North of the occupied territories, the ‘Israel’ Police announced Wednesday morning.

The tank was last seen near ‘Elikim’, a town northeast of ‘Zichron Ya'acov.’ However, its point of discovery, a scrap yard near ‘Nesher’ just south of Haifa, is around 20 kilometers away.The incident, which was first brought to the attention of law enforcement by the Zionist war ministry, is currently being investigated by both police and the ministry.The scandalous loss of the tank, and then bringing it to a scrap yard 20 kilometers away, exposes the security gap inside the entity’s bases.This comes amid a rising wave of resistance operations engulfing the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, much of which are fueled by weapons lost from ‘Israeli’ military bases.This isn't the first time a tank was stolen. Earlier this year, anti-‘judicial’ reform protesters stole a tank from a memorial site that had been used in the 1973 so-called ‘Yom Kippur War.’