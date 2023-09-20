0
Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 12:20

Major Bank Issues Warning Over German Economy

Story Code : 1082840
Major Bank Issues Warning Over German Economy
The EU’s largest economy officially slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter of the year as GDP growth was revised from zero to -0.3%. The Bundesbank announced on Monday that the economy is likely to shrink this quarter thanks to slow private consumption and the increasing weakness of industry.

“The predicament that the economy is facing at the moment is really down to a number of factors,” said Oppenheimer, who is chief global equity strategist and head of macro research EMEA at Goldman Sachs.

“It’s… not a deep recession but it’s obviously been more hit by obvious headwinds,” he added.

At the same time, Oppenheimer suggested some positive factors for Germany, noting that “the equity market has been holding up quite well and there are some bright spots, I think, in terms of activity in the economy.”

He also highlighted “opportunities” for Germany’s small- and mid-sized companies, known as the Mittelstand.

“Over the short term, we could see a rebound in the DAX along with a broader range of China-related assets,” Goldman Sachs said separately in a note. However, it warned that Chinese trade may not provide as much of a boost as expected.

“Going forward, any rise in geopolitical tensions or curtailment in world trade would hinder the German recovery,” the note said, as quoted by CNBC.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023