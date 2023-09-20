0
Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 12:38

Nagorno-Karabakh Announces Ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Story Code : 1082841
Nagorno-Karabakh Announces Ceasefire with Azerbaijan
In a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, the InfoCenter of Nagorno-Karabakh said that despite the regional forces’ best efforts to repel a “large-scale offensive” by Azerbaijan, “the enemy managed to break into the military positions… [and] take control of a number of heights and strategic road junctions.”

Taking this into consideration, Nagorno-Karabakh “accepted the proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission regarding the cessation of fire,” the statement read. “The ceasefire agreement enters into force starting from 13:00 on September 20, 2023,” it added. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has also confirmed this information.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said the terms of the agreement require both Yerevan’s military and “illegal Armenian armed groups” to lay down their arms and leave their combat positions while handing over all weapons to Baku. “The implementation of this process will be ensured in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” it noted.

Meanwhile, the regional authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh noted that a meeting scheduled for Thursday between the local community and representatives from Baku will address a comprehensive range of topics, including reintegration, human rights, and the security of the local population.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023