Islam Times - Ensieh Khazali, the vice president for women and family affairs says that the American police kill more than 1,200 people including women annually.

On her X account, formerly known as Twitter, Khazali wrote on Wednesday that the police in the US kill over 1,200 people including many women every year.She referred to the killing of Ta'Kiya Young in the US, expressing concern over the status of human rights in the country.Ta'Kiya Young died after she was shot by an officer in the parking lot of a Kroger in Blendon Township on August 24.