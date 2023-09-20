Russia Air Defense Takes Down Drones Near Sevastopol

Islam Times - Russian air defense took down drones near Sevastopol, there were no casualties, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the work of air defense systems in Verkhnosadove and in Kacha, according to preliminary data, downed UAVs fell. There are no casualties," Razvozhaev said on Telegram, Sputnik reported.A small grass fire began in the village of Verkhnosadove and grass is also on fire in a vineyard in the area of Kacha, and all operational services are working at the scene, the official said.The governor also said that an aerosol camouflage is being used in the bay of Sevastopol, reminding that it is safe for health.Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June.Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering over 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has not been successful.