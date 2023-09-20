Syrian Army Heavily Targets Terrorist Positions

Islam Times - News sources reported that the Syrian Army has heavily targeted the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Sahl Al-Ghab and southern Idlib of northwest Syria.

The attacks of the Syrian army came in response to the terrorists' encroachments on the de-escalation areas in the northwest of the country.News sources announced that a number of terrorists' cars and their passengers were damaged in these attacks.Other sources also announced that the Syrian army targeted Al-Nusra positions in the western Rif of Aleppo.Since the defeat of the ISIL terrorist group in December 2017 in Syria by the Resistance fighters and the Syrian army, the US-backed SyrianDemoxcratioc Forces occupied many parts in the east and northeast of Syria. They continued to kill Syrian people and steal their property like in the era of ISIL.