Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 23:01

Syrian Army Heavily Targets Terrorist Positions

The attacks of the Syrian army came in response to the terrorists' encroachments on the de-escalation areas in the northwest of the country.

News sources announced that a number of terrorists' cars and their passengers were damaged in these attacks.

Other sources also announced that the Syrian army targeted Al-Nusra positions in the western Rif of Aleppo.

Since the defeat of the ISIL terrorist group in December 2017 in Syria by the Resistance fighters and the Syrian army, the US-backed SyrianDemoxcratioc Forces occupied many parts in the east and northeast of Syria. They continued to kill Syrian people and steal their property like in the era of ISIL.
