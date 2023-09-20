US Crude Oil Inventories Decrease by 2.1 Million Barrels

Islam Times - US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data.

US crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 15 to 418.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.3 million barrels per day during the week, the EIA said.US gasoline stocks fell by 0.8 million barrels in the week to 219.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 million-barrel rise.Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 119.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.