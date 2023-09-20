Russia Slams Extension of EU Sanctions against Iran as Illegal

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister has said that the UK, France, and Germany's decision to prolong sanctions against Iran, originally scheduled to conclude in October, is in violation of international law.

"The problem related to the sanctions regimes also requires attention ... The Security Council ... approves sanctions against a specific country, and then the United States and its allies impose ‘additional’ unilateral restrictions against the same state ... The latest blatant example of this approach is the decision just taken by Berlin, Paris, and London through their national legislation to ‘extend’ restrictions on Iran that expire in October, which are subject to legal termination in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, addressing the UN Security Council.Last Thursday, London, Paris, and Berlin made an announcement stating their intention to maintain sanctions against Tehran in connection to its peaceful nuclear program and ballistic missiles’ development.In a letter addressed to Josep Borrell, the EU's chief of external affairs, the three European nations that are parties to the agreement, commonly referred to as the E3, claimed that Iran had significantly violated the 2015 nuclear deal.This breach pertained to the alleged excessive stockpiling of enriched uranium and the obstruction of UN inspectors' access to its nuclear program.Iran's rejecting the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is defined in sovereign rights endorsed in Article 9 of the Iran-IAEA Safeguards agreement.