0
Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 23:12

Charles III Begins French 3-day State Visit

Story Code : 1082920
Charles III Begins French 3-day State Visit
The king and his wife, Queen Camilla, were greeted by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in a windy Paris, before heading to a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, where they paid tribute to French and British soldiers who died in two world wars.

The trip, initially planned for March, was supposed to have been Charles' first state visit abroad since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But it was shelved due to widespread rioting and strikes across France against pension reforms.

The king and Queen Camilla were welcomed at Paris Orly airport by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, with the visit blessed by pristine autumn clear skies, AFP reported.

They then paused to remember war dead by laying wreaths at the Arc de Triomphe monument in the capital.

The French president has dealt with no fewer than four UK premiers over the last half-decade, and has a strong personal rapport with Charles.

Charles on Thursday addresses lawmakers in the French Senate, again following in the footsteps of his mother who did the same in 2004.

Charles' visit is seen as the follow-up to moves by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reset relations between the two neighbours after post-Brexit turbulence.

Coincidentally, Charles arrives one day after Macron held talks with British opposition leader Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party is increasingly confident of being able to oust the ruling Conservatives from power.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023