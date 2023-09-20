0
Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 23:14

U.S. Soldiers in S. Korea Caught Smuggling Drugs

Story Code : 1082921
U.S. Soldiers in S. Korea Caught Smuggling Drugs
The police in Pyeongtaek, about 60 km south of the capital Seoul where the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) is located, apprehended 17 U.S. service members, four South Koreans and one Filipino.

Among them, the 33-year-old Filipino and one 27-year-old South Korean woman were detained and transferred to the prosecution for indictment.

The 17 U.S. soldiers and three South Koreans were reported to the prosecution for indictment without detention.

One 24-year-old U.S. service member was accused of having illegally smuggled 350 ml of synthetic cannabis through the USFK mail between February last year and May this year, while smoking, selling and distributing them to USFK soldiers and other people.

The drug smuggled as liquid synthetic cannabis in plastic containers is hard to distinguish from liquid electronic cigarettes.

The smuggled drugs had been mostly sold to U.S. soldiers in Pyeongtaek and Dongducheon, some 40 km north of Seoul, through the detained women and five other people.

The local police had confiscated 12,850 U.S. dollars of drug sales proceeds, 80 ml of synthetic cannabis and other materials, planning to continue investigation into the smuggling routes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023