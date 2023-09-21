0
Thursday 21 September 2023 - 10:35

Iran Proposes Comprehensive Plan for Ties with Japan

Story Code : 1083021
Iran Proposes Comprehensive Plan for Ties with Japan
In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Raisi highlighted the history of good relations between the two countries.

Calling for efforts to promote cooperation, the Iranian president suggested that the relevant authorities, in the first step, should prepare a comprehensive plan that outlines and defines the perspective of cooperation between the two countries in the coming years.

Expressing Iran’s readiness to participate in the efforts to resolve the issues related to the failure of the United States and Europe in fulfilling their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Raisi said Iran is committed to its obligations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the practical action of the United States in fulfilling its obligations in the nuclear agreement,” he added.

For his part, the Japanese prime minister voiced his country's desire to expand relations with Iran and make diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional stability and cooperation.

Describing Iran as a country with high capacities, Kishida said the development of bilateral relations between Tehran and Tokyo is important for the stability of the region.

He also welcomed Iran's position regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and described Iran's role in solving the problems and issues of the region and the Persian Gulf as important and constructive.
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023