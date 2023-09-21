0
Thursday 21 September 2023 - 10:41

‘Israel’ Police Chief: ’Every Time Ben-Gvir Went Head to Head with Me, He Lost’

Story Code : 1083028
‘Israel’ Police Chief: ’Every Time Ben-Gvir Went Head to Head with Me, He Lost’
Ahead of his imminent retirement, Shabtai recalled the fierce debates with previous ministers in charge, Amir Ohana [Likud] and Omer Bar-Lev [Labor] who knew “the limit” of their political lead. Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, was another story.

"They are two very different people, but they both knew the limit,” Shabtai told Ynet, referring to Ohana who made the original appointment and Ber-Lev who came with the next government coalition.

"Every time Ben-Gvir went head to head with me, he lost," the commissioner explained, adding "I was one of the gatekeepers. I stopped political attempts to take over the police.”

“I discovered that the minister [Ben-Gvir] is not satisfied with just listening and asking, but gives the officers 'suggestions' on how to act,” Shabtai went on to say.

The police commissioner faced many challenges stemming from massive weekly protests, uninterrupted for about 38 weeks, over the right-wing coalition’s ‘judicial’ reform. Shabtai was criticized from both the right-wing, including Ben-Gvir, as well as the left and the many demonstrators.
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023