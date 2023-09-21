0
Thursday 21 September 2023 - 10:42

Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi

Story Code : 1083029
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Raisi met with rabbis from the Neturei Karta religious group, which opposes Zionism and calls for dismantling of the ‘Israeli’ entity, on Wednesday.

"Zionists seek to tarnish the image of Judaism. This is while we believe that the Jews are different from Zionists," he said, appreciating the group's mission of differentiating between their religious faith and Zionism.

"We have no problem with Judaism and Torah," the president added, noting that the Jews are free to practice their religious duties in Iran.

"Our problem is with Zionists," Raisi underlined, and opined that the Islamic Republic opposes oppressing people under the guise of whatever religion.

"It is for this reason that we do not consider the [Takfiri terrorist group of] Daesh to be Muslim...the atrocities that Daesh perpetrated are not approved by any Muslim..."

For his part, one of the rabbis appreciated the freedom that the Islamic Republic has offered the Jewry in the country, and asserted that "Zionism has nothing to do with our religion and belief."
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023