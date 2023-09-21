0
Thursday 21 September 2023 - 11:27

Pakistan General Election to Be Held in January 2024

Story Code : 1083038
Pakistan General Election to Be Held in January 2024
"The final list of constituencies will be published on November 30. After that, the elections will be held in the last week of January 2024, after a 54-day election program," it said in a statement, AFP reported.

A caretaker government has been ruling Pakistan since parliament was dissolved on August 9.

Polls were supposed to have taken place within 90 days, but the election commission said it needed more time to redraw constituencies following the latest population census.

Elections will be held in the middle of a political crisis that has seen the country's most popular politician -- Imran Khan -- imprisoned and a major crackdown waged against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
