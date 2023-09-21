0
Thursday 21 September 2023 - 11:28

No Meetings with US Officials on Lavrov’s Itinerary at UNGA: Diplomat

"No, our itinerary does not include any meetings (with the US side)," Zakharova told Soloviev Live TV channel, replying to a question on the matter, TASS reported.

The diplomat stressed that there is no interaction scheduled with the UK or other NATO countries either. "We have meetings with Asian, Latin American, African countries, with the friendly countries and international organizations," she noted.

The High-level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 19 in New York. It traditionally brings together heads of state, prime ministers, foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations from around the world.

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the High-level Week is held without health restrictions. Participants have to attend all events in person, and video messages are not allowed. The Russian delegation is headed by Lavrov.
