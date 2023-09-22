0
Friday 22 September 2023 - 00:47

‘Israel’ Keeps Crossing with Gaza Closed Amid Tense Confrontations

Story Code : 1083113
‘Israel’ Keeps Crossing with Gaza Closed Amid Tense Confrontations
The border has been closed since Friday, due to ‘security’ precautions ahead of the Jewish New Year Holiday. It was meant to open on Monday morning, but remains shut due to the increased ‘security risk.’

"At the end of a ‘security situation’ assessment that took place tonight, it was decided that the ‘Erez’ crossing will remain closed today [Thursday] to the entry of Gazan workers into ‘Israel’," a spokesperson claimed in a statement.

The decision was made in accordance with the instructions of the war minister and the military chief, according to the statement.

"The opening of the crossing will take place according to the assessment of the situation," the statement concluded.

The economic effects of the closing were being felt by Gazans, who enter the occupied territories for work.
