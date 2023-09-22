Persian Gulf Needs Homegrown Security: Iran’s Top General

Islam Times - Denouncing the presence of foreign military forces in the region, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri stressed the need for the Persian Gulf states to ensure regional security through concerted action.

“We believe that the security of the Persian Gulf region must be provided through interaction and cooperation among the regional countries,” the top Iranian commander said in a meeting with Commander of Royal Army of Oman Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid al Balushi, held in Tehran on Thursday.The Iranian commander stressed that the Persian Gulf countries have the necessary capacities to ensure regional security without the presence and interference of outsiders.He also highlighted the capabilities of the Iranian and Omani military forces in terms of operation, training and intelligence, noting that sharing the experiences of the two sides will strengthen regional security.Major General Baqeri further lauded Oman’s regional policies, inviting the Omani naval forces to take part in the Marine Security Belt naval exercises.For his part, the Omani commander called for the enhancement of military cooperation between Muscat and Tehran.Pointing to Oman’s policy to broaden ties with the neighbors, the general said the proximity of Oman and Iran to the Strait of Hormuz has added to the significance of communications.The chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces visited Oman in May for talks on the promotion of peace, cooperation and security in the region.In April 2019, high-ranking military officials from Iran and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation between the two neighboring countries in various military spheres.The two neighbors have held several joint naval drills in recent years.