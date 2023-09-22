0
Friday 22 September 2023 - 01:16

Shooting Reported Outside US Embassy in Lebanon

Story Code : 1083121
Shooting Reported Outside US Embassy in Lebanon
No one claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night small arms fire in the vicinity of the entrance of the heavily fortified compound in Beirut’s northeastern suburb of Awkar. It was not immediately clear if the incident was a politically motivated attack, ABC News reports.

US Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said that “there were no injuries, and our facility is safe.” He added: “We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”

Shortly after the shooting, the Lebanese army took measures near the embassy and later security agencies started an investigation including analyzing security cameras in the area, a Lebanese official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The American Embassy in Beirut has recently published pictures of its new building.

Some media users blieve that such a building is more like a spy center in the Middle East rather than an embassy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023