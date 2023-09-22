Shooting Reported Outside US Embassy in Lebanon

Islam Times - Lebanon’s security agencies have launched an investigation into a late-night shooting outside the US Embassy in Lebanon that caused no injuries, officials said Thursday.

No one claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night small arms fire in the vicinity of the entrance of the heavily fortified compound in Beirut’s northeastern suburb of Awkar. It was not immediately clear if the incident was a politically motivated attack, ABC News reports.US Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said that “there were no injuries, and our facility is safe.” He added: “We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”Shortly after the shooting, the Lebanese army took measures near the embassy and later security agencies started an investigation including analyzing security cameras in the area, a Lebanese official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.The American Embassy in Beirut has recently published pictures of its new building.Some media users blieve that such a building is more like a spy center in the Middle East rather than an embassy.