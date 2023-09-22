Israeli Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Youth During West Bank Raid

Islam Times - Israeli military forces have fatally shot a Palestinian youth during a raid in a village in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials have reported.

Abdullah Emad Abu al-Hasan, an 18-year-old, succumbed to injuries sustained from live fire by Israeli occupation forces during an assault on the village of Kafr Dan, located 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) northwest of Jenin, early on Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed.The injured teenager was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.Confrontations broke out in the village as young Palestinians attempted to repel the Israeli soldiers following the incursion, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.Israeli troops responded by firing live rounds, stun grenades, and tear gas canisters to disperse the protesting crowd. In response, young Palestinians threw stones at Israeli military vehicles, while resistance fighters exchanged gunfire with the soldiers.Witnesses reported that Hasan was struck in the abdomen by a bullet. Several other Palestinians were also shot and injured during the raid, and several others suffered from breathing difficulties due to tear gas fired by Israeli forces.Meanwhile, in the city of Nablus, seven Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were injured, and more than 100 others suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli soldiers conducted a raid on Friday.Local sources revealed that Israeli special forces stormed the Rafidia neighborhood in the western part of the occupied West Bank city. They surrounded a residential building amid heavy gunfire before targeting the house with four rockets.The Israeli military later announced the arrest of a "wanted" Palestinian and two other young men. Palestinian sources identified the arrested Palestinian as Khaled Tabila, one of the founders of Lions' Den. Armed clashes erupted in the area, resulting in several resident injuries.According to Palestinian medical sources, Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the neighborhood where the raid was taking place.Israeli forces frequently launch raids on various cities in the West Bank under the pretext of detaining what they call "wanted" Palestinians. These raids typically lead to violent confrontations with residents.This year has seen more than 200 Palestinians killed in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza, with the majority of these fatalities occurring in the West Bank. These figures indicate that 2023 has become the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the United Nations began keeping track of fatalities in 2005. Previously, 2022 held the record as the deadliest year, with 150 Palestinians killed, including 33 minors, according to the United Nations.