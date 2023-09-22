0
Friday 22 September 2023 - 21:46

Iraqi PM Reiterates Rejection of Foreign Troop Presence

Story Code : 1083325
Iraqi PM Reiterates Rejection of Foreign Troop Presence
He conveyed this message to Bloomberg during his visit to New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Our official position is clear – there is no need for foreign combat forces in Iraq," Prime Minister al-Sudani stated, emphasizing Iraq's confidence in its capable security services to maintain order.

Last month, he praised the sacrifices made by Iraqi military forces in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that foreign troop presence was no longer required in the country.

The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 based on false claims about weapons of mass destruction. In 2014, a military campaign against the Takfiri terrorist group Daesh (ISISl or ISIS) was launched under the pretext of combating terrorism. While the US declared the end of its combat mission in Iraq in 2021, it retained about 2,500 troops as advisors, despite Iraq and its allies defeating Daesh decisively in 2017.
Comment


Featured Stories
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
22 September 2023
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
22 September 2023
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
22 September 2023
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
21 September 2023
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023