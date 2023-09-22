Iraqi PM Reiterates Rejection of Foreign Troop Presence

Islam Times - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has restated Iraq's firm stance against the presence of foreign forces on its soil.

He conveyed this message to Bloomberg during his visit to New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly."Our official position is clear – there is no need for foreign combat forces in Iraq," Prime Minister al-Sudani stated, emphasizing Iraq's confidence in its capable security services to maintain order.Last month, he praised the sacrifices made by Iraqi military forces in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that foreign troop presence was no longer required in the country.The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 based on false claims about weapons of mass destruction. In 2014, a military campaign against the Takfiri terrorist group Daesh (ISISl or ISIS) was launched under the pretext of combating terrorism. While the US declared the end of its combat mission in Iraq in 2021, it retained about 2,500 troops as advisors, despite Iraq and its allies defeating Daesh decisively in 2017.