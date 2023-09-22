0
Friday 22 September 2023 - 21:52

Russian Embassy: US to Supply Most Dangerous Weapons to Ukraine

"We have noted yet another US aid package to Ukraine. Washington's constant pumping of weapons and money into its clients in Kiev has long surprised no one. The US Administration could not bring home its ward, destroying its own people and obediently waging a proxy war against our country, without consolation prizes. The United States is ready to supply Ukrainians with anything, any, the most dangerous material just to give them an opportunity to somehow keep the failed 'counter-offensive' afloat," Russian diplomats said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have not achieved their objectives, having suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment," which is acknowledged by most local experts, they added.

"We urge Washington to realize the futility of the non-stop transfer of aid packages to the Kyiv regime. The West’s efforts cannot change the situation on the ground. Instead, they will lead to a further prolongation of the conflict as well as to new casualties and destruction. The special military operation will continue until the stated objectives have been fully achieved," the embassy noted, according to TASS.

Earlier, the US Administration announced its decision to send a military assistance package worth $325 mln containing air defense and cluster munitions to Ukraine. Washington has provided over $43.9 bln worth of military assistance to Kiev since the onset of Russia’s special military operation.
