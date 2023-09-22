War Not Solution to Ukrainian Crisis: Iranian FM

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Minister said in his meeting with the Secretary-General of the UN General Assembly that the Ukrainian crisis would not be settled through war.

In the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th meeting of the UN General Assembly, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, told Denis Francis that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that war is not the solution in Ukraine.Amir-Abdollahian said that the UN is a place where all states should be able to express their voices, stressing that disputes and crises should be resolved through dialogue.He highlighted the issue of Palestine and called on the UN as the main international reference of peace and security to pay special attention to the realization of the Palestinian nation's rights.Deniss Francis, for his part, expressed satisfaction over his meeting with the Iranian FM and said anybody who comes to the UN meeting seeks to address their own issue, yet the international body tries to restore solidarity and trust in the UN General Assembly and help solve international problems.Heading a high-level political delegation, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, has traveled to New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly meeting.