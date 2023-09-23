Reports: US to Supply Ukraine with ATACMS Missiles

Islam Times - US media reported on Friday that Washington is expected to deliver a “small number” of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles to Ukraine.

Citing multiple officials familiar with the matter, the reports mentioned that “The pledge was made by US President Joe Biden during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky the day before.”The officials, who spoke to NBC News on condition of anonymity, did not reveal when the announcement on the ATACMS package will be made or when the missiles will actually make it to Ukraine, only describing the number of munitions to be delivered as “small.”The ATACMS missiles boast a range of around 190 miles [more than 300 kilometers], with their anticipated delivery expected to further enhance Ukraine’s long-range capabilities. Kiev has repeatedly demanded munitions of this type from Washington, with the Biden administration’s position on the matter seemingly shifting over the past few months from a flat refusal towards “consideration” of such move.The missiles are expected to feature controversial cluster warheads, which contain dozens of smaller bomblets, several sources told the Washington Post. The anonymous officials offered no explanation why exactly a cluster version of the missile was picked. Still. Cluster warhead ATACMS missiles are believed to be more readily available and more plentiful in US stocks than those fitted with a large, unitary payload.