OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel

Islam Times - The secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stressed the need for unity among the Muslim nations in dealing with the common threats, including the Zionist regime.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha stressed the importance of Iran’s place in the Muslim world.He said it is impossible to stand up against the threats faced by the Muslim world, including Israel, except through unity among the Islamic nations.Taha stressed that the problems and misunderstandings among the Muslim countries must be resolved through dialogue.The OIC chief further denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities under the pretext of freedom of speech, saying freedom of speech must not threaten the freedom and rights of others.For his part, Amirabdollahian said Iran closely monitors the situation in the Muslim world.Referring to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s speech at the UN General Assembly, he said that by raising a copy of the Holy Quran, he meant the international community must prevent the desecration of Quran and Islamic sanctities, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.He also thanked the OIC chief for his precious efforts to forge unity in the Muslim world.The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the importance of Afghanistan’s developments and said Iran hosts millions of displaced Afghans and any development or instability in Afghanistan would have a direct impact on the region, especially its neighbors.Amirabdollahian also welcomed political dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, saying Iran supports the political settlement of the crisis in Yemen.He then spoke about the Palestinian issue and stressed the need for the Muslim world to support Palestine and its people and resistance.The top Iranian diplomat welcomed the positive negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh and expressed satisfaction with the progress in ties and the agreement between them to expand constructive relations.Amirabdollahian finally invited the OIC chief to travel to Iran.