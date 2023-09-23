Islam Times - Satellite imagery analysis of Syria's Koniko gas field reveals significant developments in the US military's construction activities in the area.

The Koniko gas field, spanning 100 hectares, stands as Syria's largest gas field, situated 13 kilometers east of Deir ez-Zur and currently under the control of US forces. It is also in proximity to significant oil fields, including Al-Omar and Al-Tanak, located at distances of 38 and 66 kilometers from the gas field, respectively.Satellite images spanning approximately two years indicate a surge in construction activities within the Koniko gas field. This includes the erection of a defensive wall exceeding 4 kilometers in length encircling the area, along with the establishment of bunkers and various military facilities in its northern and central sections.Additionally, since early 2022, a surveillance balloon management center has been established within the gas field, conducting aerial surveillance of the region from an altitude of 4,000 meters above ground level, with recent images capturing the balloon at an altitude of 1,200 meters above ground level.The primary functions of these surveillance balloons encompass aerial imaging, regional surveillance, secure communications, electronic warfare, and anti-drone activities.The satellite images suggest the existence of six military enclosures within the 100-hectare Koniko field, with their positions and layouts occasionally changing.It is noted that American private companies, serving as satellite imaging operators, consistently capture images of this area, typically at least once a week.The most current satellite image of the area was obtained in early August, 2023, whereas the most recent Google image of the area was taken in late July, 2022.Image (1) shows a portion of the Koniko gas field, taken by a satellite in early August 2023.The yellow lines represent newly constructed defensive walls in the past two years, while the dark red areas indicate recently established military compounds during the same period. The green section highlights the surveillance balloon management area.Image (2) depicts the northern section of the Koniko gas field, captured by a satellite on the first of July, 2022.Image (3) captures the northern segment of the Koniko gas field, taken by a satellite in August, 2023.The yellow-shaded area signifies regions that have seen significant development over the past year.Image (4) showcases a satellite image captured in August, 2023, focusing on the central sector of the Koniko gas field.The yellow lines indicate newly erected defensive walls within the past two years, while the dark red areas mark military compounds established during the same period. In addition, the green region highlights the surveillance balloon management area, which is also visible on the right side of this central hub.